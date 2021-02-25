Indiana volunteered to be a pilot state for revamped COVID-19 vaccine finder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited and the number of people eligible to receive it remains restricted.
If people are due to get their shot, they typically know the few locations where they can get that done.
Soon, when supply becomes more widespread and distribution is less centralized, those in search vaccine may have many more options close to home including neighborhood grocery stores and pharmacies.
A revamped interactive website, VaccineFinder.org, will potentially make finding the coronavirus vaccine in that environment a little easier.
The site differs from other similar resources in that it displays whether the vaccine is currently in stock at locations.
An Indiana public health spokesperson said the state volunteered to be a pilot location for the CDC-backed tool.
It’s data listed on the site appeared more robust than many other states Thursday as the pandemic-related version of Vaccine Finder was rolled out this week.
For example, a number of mass vaccination sites are listed in Indiana, while those have yet to be incorporated in the listings of other locations.
Governor Eric Holcomb noted in his weekly address Wednesday the number of vaccine sites continues to grow.
“We had last week 372 sites,” he said. “We had 384 today maybe, but we have the ability to go to 1,000.”
Thursday afternoon, that number was around 400, according to the state COVID information webpage.
“We have had so many Hoosiers, entities, clinics, pharmacies raise their hand and say, when you have enough vaccine, we’re ready for it,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Chief Medical Officer for the State Department of Health, said.
VaccineFinder.org was developed in partnership by the CDC, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Castlight Health.
The tool was previously used to help people find other vaccines.
