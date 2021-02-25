IU falls 74-63 at Rutgers

(WAVE) - Indiana seems to have fixed it’s issue with slow starts. The Hoosiers jumped out to a 23-8 lead Wednesday night at Rutgers. The bad news is that the final 29 minutes were dominated by the Scarlet Knights as they handed IU a 74-63 loss.
The Hoosiers Al Durham banked in a three-pointer for that 23-8 lead with 9:42 left in the first half. Rutgers closed the half on a 27-8 run and never looked back, dropping Indiana to 12-11.
Ron Harper, Junior, and Geo Baker each scored 20 for the Scarlet Knights, who improved to 13-9, 9-9 in the Big Ten.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Durham added 20. They were the only Hoosiers in double figures. Indiana falls to 7-9 in Big Ten play.
The Hoosiers visit #3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
