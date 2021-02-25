JCPS Board of Education voting on return to school Thursday

Sarah McIntosh said in an email regarding her stance: “I understand the concerns some have about safety and do believe that everyone in the district office and within our schools is working diligently to address and mitigate those issues. It is a historical failure of society that many necessary services for students are accessible primarily through our schools. While many charitable organizations and even corporate sponsors have done incredible work this last year for which I am grateful, they have not been able to fill the gaps. Because of that, I support opening an in-person option for our students barring any drastic or catastrophic changes to the situation. I know that not everyone will agree but ultimately, I believe it to be best for our community’s students.”