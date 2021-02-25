JCPS warehouse contains millions of PPE items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Millions of masks are among the items Jefferson County Public Schools has available for when students return to in-person learning.
A PowerPoint detailing parts of the district’s plan to return to in-person learning states a warehouse contains the following PPE items:
- 12,222 boxes of vinyl powder free gloves
- 48,581 foam headband face shields
- 1,658 digital forehead thermometers
- 690,000 disposable primary masks
- 797,500 disposable intermediate masks 195,000 washable cloth masks 9,988 clear student masks for speech therapy
- 176,480 N95 masks 1,718,691 disposable adult masks 756,183 cloth adult masks 2,200 clear adult masks
- 19,502 disposable gowns
- 9,075 cloth gowns 3,520 shoe covers
- 495 disposable head covers
The numbers JCPS provided does not include donated masks.
The district also ordered 100,000 Tri-fold sneeze guards for students who have a mask waiver.
JCPS will also “implement a robust cleaning and disinfecting program to prevent transmitting viruses from surfaces to people,” which includes using battery-powered sprayers for disinfectants and providing disinfecting wipes to teachers.
Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order stating schools should resume in-person learning by March 1 or seven days after teachers receive their second COVID-19 vaccination. Virtual learning options will still be available for families.
When students do return to in-person learning, temperature checks will be done at schools. Students who have a temperature of 100.4 or above, a cough, vomiting, diarrhea or new rash will be asked to stay home.
COVID-19 testing will be available for students and staff who have symptoms at school.
For bus riders, the district said based on survey responses, there are currently no buses with more than 44 students; with 68 buses on A Day that have between 22-44 students, 65 buses on B day that have between 22-44 students and 200 buses at elementary with 22-44 students.
The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education is expected to make a decision on whether the district should return to in-person learning on Thursday evening.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.