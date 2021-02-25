Louisville Zoo reveals the name of the new gray seal pup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finsbay is the name chosen by Louisville Zoo guests for the male pup, who was born in December.
The Zoo held a naming contest with three finalists: NOAA, Oban, and Finsbay, which is a fishing village in Scotland.
Glacier Run Zookeeper Tracy Unger says, “It made sense to choose something meaningful to the species and this town is known for harbor and gray seals,” said Unger. “I am so excited that it won! Thank You for your votes! Now, we can call him by his name as we begin his training.”
You can keep up with Finsbay’s progress online. Click here for more information.
