SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/25

Some changes to get some “bonus” warmth this afternoon and Friday...depending on cloud cover (or lack there of) and moisture levels. In translation...a chance to get into the mid 50s today and 60 tomorrow.
And while that warmth is there this weekend, we will trade the sunshine in for clouds and rain. Starting Friday evening all the way into Sunday. It won’t rain the whole time. The longest duration (and heaviest) looks to be Saturday night through about midday Sunday. It is this event that could lead to some minor river flooding. We’ll watch it.
The pattern stays busy next week. The video will break this down more.
