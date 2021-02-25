WAVE 3 News to air live Opry broadcast benefiting Feeding America

Opry members Chris Janson and Travis Tritt, along with rising new artist Hailey Whitters, will perform on the special live broadcast. Bobby Bones will host the performances at 9 p.m. on Circle, and on Gray television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, in addition to a companion live stream on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The show also will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. Additionally, all partners will be joining in a concerted campaign across their social channels.