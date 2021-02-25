Woman hit, killed walking across Breckenridge Lane in Klondike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was hit and killed by a driver on Breckenridge Lane near Landslide Drive on Wednesday night as she was trying to cross the street.
The woman was trying to cross Breckenridge near a Marathon gas station and some apartments around 10 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
A driver struck the woman, and when police and emergency crews responded to the scene, she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The investigation is being conducted by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
