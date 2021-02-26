Back to school: JCPS board approves amended version of Pollio’s plan to get kids back in classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education on Thursday approved an amended version of JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal to begin a phased return to classrooms next month.
The motion to reopen schools passed with a 4-3 vote. Board members in favor were James Craig, Joe Marshall, Linda Duncan and Sarah McIntosh. Diane Porter, Dr. Chris Kolb and Corrie Shull voted ‘no.’
Kentucky’s largest district will begin sending students in grades K-2 back to school on March 17. Students in grades 3-5 will start going back the next day.
Those in the early childhood programs are scheduled to return March 22.
Middle and high school students will return on a hybrid schedule beginning April 5, following spring break. Grouped alphabetically by last name, some students will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, others on Thursdays and Fridays. All learning for middle and high school students will be done remotely on Wednesdays.
Board member James Craig made a motion Thursday to change Pollio’s recommendation and also move elementary schools to a hybrid model, like the plan for middle and high schools. There is an exception, however, that Exceptional Child Education (ECE) students who have educational disabilities would be allowed to return to school in person five days a week at elementary schools.
All seven board members voted in favor of the motion to amend Pollio’s plan with Craig’s proposed changes.
Options will be available for students who want to continue virtual learning five days a week.
Hours before Thursday’s vote, Pollio said district leaders had met 11 times in recent months to craft the reopening plan, adding that it hadn’t changed much in the last four or five of those meetings.
