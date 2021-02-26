Barrage of three’s dooms Toppers at #12 Houston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Western Kentucky accepted the challenge. The Toppers added a game at #12 Houston on Thursday night.
For about 21 minutes, it looked like it might be the move that sealed WKU’s fate as an NCAA team. However, a 40-39 Toppers lead evaporated as the Cougars erupted on an 18-3 run to take control.
Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes hit eight of Houston’s 13 three-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points.
The Cougars outscored WKU 43-19 in the second half.
The Toppers turned the ball over 20 times. Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 17 points, but was the only Western player in double figures.
WKU falls to 15-5. Houston improves to 19-3.
Western (15-5, 8-2 C-USA) closes out the regular season with four home games in C-USA. They host Florida International (9-15, 2-13) on Sunday at 3 p.m. and then again on Monday at 1 p.m., and then host Old Dominion (12-6, 8-4) next Friday and Saturday.
