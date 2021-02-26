Bellarmine Prepares for Championship Saturday

Coming into this game, Bellarmine has won 10 straight, but they credit their last loss for turning the season around. “After we got beat by those two tough, hard fought losses to a really good Lipscomb team, picked first or second in the league preseason, that Monday practice was the key to this season,” said Davenport. “That Monday we put our foot down, and said we’re not going to let people do this to us in this league. We’re going to show them how good we actually are,” said sophomore, Nick Thelen.