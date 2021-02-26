Bellarmine Prepares for Championship Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be Championship Saturday for Bellarmine. The Knights are 10-2 in the ASUN They will be taking on Liberty also 10-2 for the regular season conference title at Freedom Hall. “I know people say, oh, he’s the most positive guy in the world. They deserve so much credit. They do,” said head coach, Scott Davenport.
Despite this being their first year as a Division One program, Bellarmine has been here before. They’ve played in countless conference title games when they were a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in Division Two. “This team has played in a lot of big games at the Division Two level. I think that experience for a lot of these guys, just carrying that over to this level will really help us this weekend,” senior, Ethan Claycomb said.
Coming into this game, Bellarmine has won 10 straight, but they credit their last loss for turning the season around. “After we got beat by those two tough, hard fought losses to a really good Lipscomb team, picked first or second in the league preseason, that Monday practice was the key to this season,” said Davenport. “That Monday we put our foot down, and said we’re not going to let people do this to us in this league. We’re going to show them how good we actually are,” said sophomore, Nick Thelen.
Tip time is scheduled for noon on Saturday as the Knights look for their 11th straight win, and their first ASUN regular season title.>
