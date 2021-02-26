Catching Up with Starlight Racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To say the horse racing game has been good to Starlight Racing over the past few years would be an understatement. “Having Justify was such an incredible experience,” said Tom Mueller of Starlight Racing. The Louisville based ownership group won the Triple Crown with Justify in 2018, andif that wasn’t enough, the group won the Kentucky Derby again in 2020 with Authentic.
The Starlight group had some moderate success in the past. “I started a long time ago and had some luck at the beginning with Harlan’s Holiday and the Ashado’s,” said founder, Jack Wolf. After making a few changes, the winning came often. “We continued with very good blood stock agents. Very good trainers, and the best jockeys in the world,” said Wolf.
Despite all of Starlight’s success, they still have that one horse that makes them wonder “what if”. After winning the Arkansas Derby, Charlatan looked poised for Triple Crown run, but an ankle injury forced him to scratch from the Kentucky Derby. “So many times when a horse does have an injury, no matter how minor, they don’t always come back the same.” said Mueller.
This past Saturday, Charlatan made his return to the track in the Saudi Cup with a group back home in Louisville rooting him on. “A lot of us have not seen each other for so long, you know, we haven’t been in the same room which is atypical,” said Mueller. “It’s just fun to get everybody out, and have a little action at 4-5,” said Wolf.
Charlatan would suffer his first career loss in the race, coming in second to Mishriff, but just to see him back on the track was more than enough for this group. “To run second to a horse that had run on that track last year and won a race, no complaint,” said Wolf.
