Concerns remain over Louvax vaccine process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The process of distributing vaccines is causing concern from some of our viewers at Broadbent.
Regardless of age, health, and occupation people are being vaccinated simply for volunteering.
You don’t have to have a medical background to help.
The health department takes anyone willing, from any background and at the end of working 40 hours those volunteers, regardless of age and regardless if they are considered at risk, are eligible to get the vaccine.
A couple of weeks ago we introduced you to Jennifer Coe who is volunteering.
“I just thought it was important to be able to come out and help out. Also, my dad is about to turn 81. He got COVID and he’s now having some long-hauler effects he did make it through, and he lives in Tennessee I’d like to go see him and be with him, but I think it’s important I get vaccinated before I do that,” Coe said.
Some people asked WAVE 3 News to check and see if this system is fair, when some are having problems finding and getting registered for the shot.
“to sustain a long-term operation, we needed to provide some kind of incentive or award for our volunteers,” said Dr. Sarabeth Hartlage, the Associate Medical Director for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
Hartlage said early on, it was determined that giving the vaccine to volunteers would ensure people would continue to volunteer throughout vaccination process.
“The LouVax operation that’s taking place behind me, vaccinates thousands of members of our community and our operation is dependent on volunteer labor to succeed,” Hartlage said.
So far, 6,120 people have signed up to volunteer. It is important to note that not all 6,120 volunteering at one time. They will be pulled in as more volunteers are needed.
WAVE 3 learned that 523 volunteers have been vaccinated and those folks are not required to continue volunteering, because they have completed their 40 hours.
WAVE 3 asked the health department if some are taking advantage of the system and taking a shot from someone who truly needs it.
“I think that are volunteers who are getting vaccinated regardless of their conditions or whatever their story maybe… that they are working hard for it,” Hartlage said.
The department said. they don’t intake medical information on volunteers to see if they are in at risk, but they do prioritize by age when giving shots to volunteers.
“We vaccinated our 70-year-old volunteers first and then we vaccinated are 60-year-old volunteers, so you are actually not seeing a large number of 20- or 30-year-old people who are getting that vaccine,” Hartlage said.
It was added that the health department views those who have completed 40 hours of service as medical personnel, which bumps them up in tier to 1-A
And more than 1 million dollars of taxpayer money has been saved because of those who have given their time.
