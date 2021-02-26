Dino’s ordered to shut down in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of reports of crime and violence at a west Louisville convenience store, Dino’s Food Mart has lost its final fight to try to keep its doors open.
The owner of Dino’s was defeated in his attempt to stay open after the Louisville Code Enforcement Board upheld an order to vacate on Friday. The order was filed against the convenience store and gas station in August 2020.
Dino’s, which sits at South 26th Street and West Broadway, has been the topic of several WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations.
It was reported in the past that Metrosafe received more than 500 calls in a year for problems at the store, including reports of shootings, assaults, drug use, and prostitution. Dino’s was also among several Louisville convenience stores in the business of selling crack smoking “kits.”
Those Troubleshooter investigations were discussed at Thursday’s Louisville Metro Council hearing over the store’s order to vacate.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis (District 5) applauded the decision, calling Dino’s “a nuisance in the community for many years.”
“As the councilperson of the district, I have filtered many complaints about the illegal activity and the impact on the quality of life for the area,” Purvis said in a statement. “I am pleased that we have won this first round in this battle and look forward to this location transforming into a business that will have a positive effect on our community.”
Louisville Metro Council President David James agreed with Purvis, saying those who live in west Louisville deserve a cleaner, safer store in their community.
