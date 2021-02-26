In emotional vote, JCPS school board opts to reopen schools next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education on Thursday approved an amended version of JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal to begin a phased return to classrooms next month.
JCPS students have not inside a classroom since March 13, 2020.
The motion to reopen schools passed with a 4-3 vote. Board members in favor were James Craig, Joe Marshall, Linda Duncan and Sarah McIntosh. Diane Porter, Dr. Chris Kolb and Corrie Shull voted ‘no.’
Kentucky’s largest district will begin sending students in grades K-2 back to school on March 17. Students in grades 3-5 will start going back the next day.
Options will still be available for students who want to continue virtual learning five days a week.
Those in the early childhood programs are scheduled to return March 22.
Middle and high school students will return on a hybrid schedule beginning April 5, following spring break. Grouped alphabetically by last name, some students will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, others on Thursdays and Fridays. All learning for middle and high school students will be done remotely on Wednesdays.
Board member James Craig made a motion Thursday to change Pollio’s recommendation and also move elementary students to a hybrid model, like the plan for middle and high schools. There is an exception, however, that Exceptional Child Education (ECE) students who have educational disabilities would be allowed to return to school in person five days a week at elementary schools.
All seven board members voted in favor of the motion to amend Pollio’s plan with Craig’s proposed changes.
Pollio had originally recommended elementary schools allow in-person learning five days a week. After the meeting, he said that was something the district wrestled with because of the number of kids that could be in each school.
“We initially proposed five days a week but we were very aware it was one that the board members wanted to discuss at the board. So I was fully aware that could happen and it did happen,” Pollio said. “I can also understand the hybrid model and the need to want less kids in the school. I’m excited that we’re going to back school.”
For hours, board members asked the JCPS administration officials questions about various things including ventilation in schools, busing concerns, equity and whether there would be enough custodial staff, nurses and bus drivers working in the district.
Another thing board members had to take into consideration was House Bill 208, which passed out of the Kentucky House on Wednesday. HB 208 would require schools to offer at minimum a hybrid model of in-person learning to all students by March 29.
Prior to the vote District 2 board member Dr. Chris Kolb expressed his concerns with the proposed plan and said he could not support it. He suggested board members take a few more weeks to fine tune the plan.
Corrie Shull also expressed his concerns about making sure the district prioritized equity.
It was an emotional vote for board members Thursday night.
“We are in a moment of history that will be remembered for some time,” District 4 Board Member Joe Marshall said prior to the vote. Marshall asked for a moment to consider his decision before he took his vote. When he was called on again to vote, he was silent for a few seconds before he said yes. He then put his hands over his face. Other board members, like Sarah McIntosh, were seen with tissues in hand.
Following the meeting, District 1 board member Diane Porter said she plans to continue to move forward.
“We have a lot of work to do. This is not the end of the journey. This is the end of this night and this vote, but we’re still in a pandemic. We have to deal with the academics of students in a pandemic. We have to deal with the safety environment for the students in the academics. So, we have taken the vote tonight and we will move forward. The vote has been taken. I will honor the vote,” Porter said.
Hours before Thursday’s vote, Pollio said district leaders had met 11 times in recent months to craft the reopening plan, adding that it hadn’t changed much in the last four or five of those meetings.
Watch Pollio’s press conference following the board vote below:
