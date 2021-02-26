FORECAST: Heavy rain likely Saturday night

- HEAVY RAIN: Greatest risk looks to be Saturday night into Sunday
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely by Midday Sunday
- NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to fill in as this day wears on. We will start to see our first showers push in from the south by mid-afternoon with waves of light rain showers into the evening. Expect highs in the 50s.
Scattered showers will push through tonight into early Saturday morning.
Scattered showers will become very sparse for much of the daytime period on Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild around the 60-degree mark.
A band of heavy rain, with some thunder, will develop south to north overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will rise to unusually warm levels well into the 50s to near 60 degrees.
The highest rain chance in the forecast will take place Saturday night into Sunday where several hours of moderate to perhaps heavy rain are likely. Some river/stream flooding will be possible with the recent snowmelt getting involved. Stay tuned for updates.
