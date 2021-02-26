FORECAST: Rain chances going up this weekend

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday night, Feb. 26, 2021
By Kevin Harned | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 12:19 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAIN: Greatest risk looks to be Saturday night into Sunday
  • RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely by midday Sunday
  • NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light showers will be widespread once again after midnight tonight, putting down 0.10-0.20″ of rain by Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will hover in the 40s early and then gently rise as we head toward morning, likely ending up near 50 by sunrise.

Once the early morning showers are gone, most of Saturday looks dry with highs near 60 degrees. After 10 p.m. another round of rain will move in, and this time it looks heavy.

The band of heavy rain moving through Saturday night and into the first half of Sunday will contain some thunder, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s during the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

While the heaviest rain will be long gone by sunrise Sunday morning, additional lighter showers will continue to roll through during the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s thanks to a slow entrance of colder air behind this system Sunday evening.

