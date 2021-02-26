FORECAST: Scattered showers this afternoon; Heavy rain likely Saturday night

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, Feb. 26, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:59 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAIN: Greatest risk looks to be Saturday night into Sunday
  • RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely by midday Sunday
  • NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers push into the region this afternoon from south to north as temperatures max out in the 50s. Showers look to be mainly light.

Scattered showers continue to move through the area tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures drop into the 40s this evening and hover there overnight.

After the early Saturday morning batch of showers tracks out of our area, drier conditions are expected through midday. Temperatures rise to near 60-degrees tomorrow afternoon. A band of heavy rain, with some thunder, develops from south to north Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise to unusually warm levels well into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

The highest rain chance in the forecast will take place Saturday night into Sunday where several hours of moderate to perhaps heavy rain are likely. Some river/stream flooding will be possible with the recent snowmelt getting involved. Stay tuned for updates.

