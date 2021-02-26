JCPS elementary school parents with mixed emotions on hybrid learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Jefferson County School Board voted to approve a district-wide return to the classroom, they did so while making one major change.
The board amended Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s original plan to include a hybrid schedule for all students, meaning elementary, middle and high school students will spend just two days in the actual classroom. Students will learn virtually for the other three days of the school week. Wednesday will be a dedicated “virtual day” for all students.
That decision was a curveball for elementary school parents, who thought they would sending their children back to school full-time.
Now that the plan has officially been put in place, parents of the district’s youngest students are making plans for the hybrid schedule.
“I was shocked [watching the board’s vote],” Sara Hagan said. “It was utter shock.”
Hagan’s son is in first grade at Stopher Elementary, struggling through NTI for the past year.
“He told me, about a month ago, he said, ‘mommy I will go back to school seven days a week if I don’t have to stare at a screen anymore.’”
Hagan said the hybrid model will be especially hard for her family, because she plans to lose childcare when school starts. Because of her job, Hagan was unable to stay at home and help with her son’s education during NTI. To make ends meet, she was sending her son to a Child Enrichment Program through the YMCA at Stopher. Now that the hybrid model is put in place, Hagan believes the CEP will no longer be offered, and will force her to find childcare for her son on the days he’s not in the classroom.
“A part of me says, ‘my child wants to be back in school,’ my child needs to be back in school, so two days a week, I’ll take it,’” Hagan said. “And then the other part of me says, ‘how the heck am I going to make this work?’”
Other parents have questions too.
Dor’Ricka Collier, a mother of two JCPS students, told WAVE 3 News she wishes the district would’ve waited to go back to the classroom until August, because the hybrid model raises too many questions too soon.
“I need to know how they’re going to do this whole busing thing,” Collier said. “Are we going to have to buy uniforms? Because kids grow like crazy, like are we going to buy uniforms to last us two months and then have to go buy uniforms again in August? How much school supplies are we going have to send with them? Are we going to have to fund that?”
As parents prepare for the first day of school, Collier said she’s not sure how her family will be able to make it work.
“I don’t know,” she said. “We’ve just got to roll with the punches at this point. I wish parents had more say, but I guess we don’t. So I guess it just is what it is at this point.”
Under the plan approved Thursday night, students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade head back March 17th. Grades three through five would return the next day. Early Childhood classes begin March 22.
Middle and High Schoolers are scheduled to return to classrooms April 5, after the district’s spring break.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.