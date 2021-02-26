Louisville nurse and CEO vital in vaccine distribution and development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is likely to get FDA approval this weekend as an advisory committee spent Friday discussing it.
A Louisville nurse who not only oversees distribution of current vaccines is also part of the Johnson & Johnson trial administered in WAVE Country with the University of Kentucky, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health Lexington.
Delanor Manson, the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, wanted to take part in the Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 trial so she could help answer questions from the public. At the end of December, she found out she did not get the vaccine in the double-blind trial.
“I was very disappointed, and the reason I was so disappointed, I was positive I had it,” she said.
Finding out she had the placebo was a downer momentarily for Manson. But not long after, she said she was thrilled to get the Moderna vaccine and to report critical comparison data.
“I’m still in the trial,” she said. “I still do the reviews, I still have blood draws, I still do the questionnaires and I still update my diary twice a week.”
Manson reported mild Moderna vaccine symptoms that lasted about 12 hours.
“I had chills and I had achiness and I thought, ‘Wow, this thing is working,’” she said.
Setting up thousands of nurses and other volunteers in Louisville and across the state, at both testing and vaccination clinics like the LouVax mass vaccination clinic, where 120 volunteers are needed daily, her involvement in the J&J trial helps answer key questions, including one she’s passionate about.
“I wanted to make sure that any vaccine that was going to be used on African-Americans had been tested with African-Americans,” she said, adding that she’s excited the J&J vaccine is primed to hit the market.
“They can’t get it here fast enough,” she said. Manson also said the one-shot dose is key for areas where transportation access is lacking, and going back for a second dose could be difficult. She added a message for city leaders who asked if she has enough nurses and volunteers for the incoming vaccine.
“Get us the vaccine and we’ll get it in the arms,” she said.
Manson said from Lexington to Elizabethtown, nurses are volunteering and even coming out of retirement to help.
