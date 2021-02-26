Man arrested, accused of lighting 13 trash cans on fire in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who is accused of lighting garbage cans on fire in Louisville appeared in court Thursday.
Kenneth Miller was arrested Wednesday night on Chestnut Street.
Miller reportedly lit a trash can on fire in front of an LMPD officer, and witnesses later told authorities he had started others as well.
Based on their investigation, police believe Miller started 13 fires in a short amount of time Wednesday.
He is charged with criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.