Man attacked by pit bulls in Shawnee Park meets hero who chased dogs off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During Thursday’s Metro Council meeting, Evan Johnson, a Louisville man, was recognized for his bravery.
On Jan. 15, Johnson drove by Shawnee Park and saw a man, David Weaver, being attacked by three pit bulls.
“It was a couple of cars came by and stopped, but they kept going,” Weaver described to WAVE 3 News
Weaver is no stranger to Shawnee Park. He said he’s a regular cyclist and occasionally takes walks around the park. Weaver said dogs tend to roam the park regularly and are usually friendly.
“I don’t know what they were trying to protect or what made them want to come for me,” he said.
He said he had walked more than three quarters of a mile around the park before three aggressive dogs started to approach him.
For the next 20 minutes, Weaver said he was alone fighting off the dogs the best he could with his fists.
“They had my pants down to my ankle,” Weaver added. “I got down to one knee, and I said, ‘I could die here.’”
He used his car to chase off the dogs when he saw Weaver being attacked, saving his life.
“I tried to get out of my car at first, and the third dog came after me,” Johnson explained. “So, that’s when I jumped back in my car and I started to ram the dogs with my car, and they were jumping around and moving, and finally I got them off.”
Weaver describes his hands as hamburger meat after the attack. He’s now healing and thankful for Johnson.
During the Metro Council meeting Weaver presented Johnson with an envelope filled with letters of gratitude from his friends and family, including a check.
Johnson said he was doing his duty as a good person, but Weaver called him a hero.
“I just wasn’t going to sit there and watch a man die by getting attacked by dogs,” Johnson said.
All three dogs were captured by Metro Animal Services soon after Weaver’s attack. The dogs have since been euthanized and their owners were never found.
