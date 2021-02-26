Man dies following shooting in Russell neighborhood

By Sarah Jackson | February 26, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 19th and Chestnut streets around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

