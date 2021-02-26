Man wielding gun admits he ‘accidentally’ shot victim in Clifton Heights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are investigating a shooting the suspect told officers was an accident.
After receiving reports of a person shot on Cleveland Boulevard in Clifton Heights, Louisville Metro Police Department officers arrested Michael McGreggor Thursday around 4 p.m. He was taken into custody after officers found a man who had been shot, McGreggor’s arrest report reveals.
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not serious, and he is expected to recover.
McGreggor told detectives after the shooting he was defending himself by hitting the victim with the gun and that he never intended to fire it.
He also asked multiple times whether the shooting victim would be alright, his arrest report shows.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed.
