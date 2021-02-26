Police, family asking for help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Marie Pottinger, 31, was last seen Feb. 5.
Marie’s sister, Tanika Sullivan says they’ve never gone more than three days without speaking.
“I’m just afraid I’m going to get a knock on the door, and it’s going to be the worst day,” Tanika said.
Marie’s disappearance has all but consumed Tanika. She says she’s driven around for hours looking for her. She’s called hospitals. She’s posted on social media.
One of those posts has 400 shares, Tanika says, and she’s sure someone would have seen her by now if her sister were “out there.”
Now Tanika works double shifts at work because she can’t sleep.
“The fear of getting the phone call from the police every time my phone rings, [that] she’s not alive anymore, [that] someone’s done something to her,” she said.
The last time they spoke, Tanika says her sister had just gotten her stimulus check in the mail.
CPD says Marie is homeless and has a history with drugs.
She is known to hang out in the West End near Linn and Liberty streets. Police say she also frequents Vine and Race streets.
“I’m not afraid to say she’s homeless, because everyone struggles,” Tanika said. “We all will someday, so she’s my loved one, and no matter what, I still love her.”
Tanika says despite Marie’s struggles, she always kept in touch with family. That includes Marie’s own daughter.
“When her daughter called me on the phone, was crying, ‘My mom hasn’t called, my mom hasn’t said anything on my birthday,’” Tanika recalled. “It’s her 13th birthday. You’re not missing that big of date. So something I’m afraid has happened to her.”
If you’ve seen Marie, you’re urged to call Det. Williams with Cincinnati Police District 3 at (513) 263-8300.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.