Saturday Night: WAVE 3 News to air live Opry broadcast benefiting Feeding America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air a live broadcast from The Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity on Saturday at 9 p.m.
The special event is a partnership among WAVE 3 News parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries in nearly every community across the country. Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation at www.feedingamerica.org/circle.
Opry members Chris Janson and Travis Tritt, along with rising new artist Hailey Whitters, will perform on the special live broadcast. Bobby Bones will host the performances at 9 p.m. on Circle, and on Gray television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, in addition to a companion live stream on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The show also will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. Additionally, all partners will be joining in a concerted campaign across their social channels.
“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for people who so badly need help.”
“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry always has tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” Grand Ole Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers said. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”
“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger said. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”
