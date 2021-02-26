SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/26

Expect a wave of light rain showers later this afternoon ...easing to spotty drizzle tonight.
We will get another break for a good chunk of the daytime period Saturday WITH mild air ...around 60 degrees.
This all changes Saturday night (and quickly). Timing of the rain to blossom on the radar looks to be after 9pm and the radar will be lit up all night through about midday Sunday. It will then shift more to the southeast by early afternoon on Sunday. Another good factor here is that the cold front looks delayed a bit in pushing in...so we could easily squeeze out a day in the mid 60s ;)
As far as the rainfall, it looks heavy and fairly widespread. 1-3″ is likely. River flooding looks limited to smaller streams/creeks at this time but ponding of water on the roadways will be a big deal at times. Travel Saturday night isn’t going to be fun.
There are a couple more systems rolling in next week but the details are far from being set in stone.
The video will explain...
