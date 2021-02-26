Waterfront Park among Top Ten Best Riverwalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Waterfront Park has placed sixth in USA Today’s 2021 Reader’s Choice travel awards Best Riverwalk category.
Waterfront Park competed against twenty other riverwalks across the country.
“We are honored to receive this recognition as one of the top riverwalks in the country,” said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. “We want to thank our community and those who made this possible. We believe in the power of nature and connecting people by the river, and we are eager to continue transforming this space for our community.”
The other riverwalks in the top ten include:
- Detroit International RiverWalk - Detroit
- Wilmington Riverwalk - Wilmington, North Carolina
- Schuylkill River Trail - Philadelphia
- San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio
- Smale Riverfront Park - Cincinnati
- Waterfront Park - Louisville
- Bricktown - Oklahoma City
- Mississippi Riverwalk - Dubuque, Iowa
- Chicago Riverwalk - Chicago
- Charles River Esplanade - Boston
