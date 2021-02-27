Christopher 2X : 13 straight months of double-digit homicide numbers based on LMPD reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the month of February is the deadliest on record, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police.
Christopher 2X, director of the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, released numbers for homicide reports in the city of Louisville. With 14 homicides reported in February this year, it has surpassed the record number of homicides reported in the month from previous years.
“We’ve now had 13 straight months of double-digit homicides which is unbelievable. I’ve been tracking homicides for years, and never thought it could get this bad. So many families and children are suffering as a result,” 2X said in a release.
LMPD also reported 42 non-fatal shootings this month as of February 27. So far this year, a total of 32 homicides have been reported and another 92 people have been injured from gunfire.
2X said the reports put Louisville on pace to break last year’s record numbers. 2020 ended with 173 homicides and 586 non-fatal shootings.
“It’s absolutely awful, especially during the pandemic and with school being closed to classroom learning,” 2X said.
Gun violence continues to impact more young people and women, with 2X mentioning a case on February 13 where a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to her shooting.
2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.
