Fire crews investigate heavy fire, reports of explosion at vacant Bon Air home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue were sent to extinguish a large structure fire Saturday afternoon in the Bon Air neighborhood.
According to Major Bobby Cooper, fire crews were sent to the 3000 block of Hendon Road at 4:18 p.m. Saturday for reports of an explosion.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the single-story structure. The building was reported as unoccupied and currently under renovation.
Moments after firefighters worked to extinguish the flames with defensive operations, the south wall of the building collapsed. Crews quickly deployed exposure lines to protect the surrounding property, Cooper said.
The fire was brought under control by 28 firefighters in under 30 minutes.
The building was extensively damaged due to the fire, and the neighboring building on the south side sustained minor damage to its exterior.
No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.
Investigators with LFD’s Arson Unit are working to determine the cause of the fire.
