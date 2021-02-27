FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms likely Sunday

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday evening, Feb. 27, 2021
By Justin Logan | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:43 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT-SUNDAY: Rounds of heavy rain with a strong storm or two possible
  • RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely through Sunday night
  • NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is likely tonight and it will be heavy at times into the first half of Sunday.

You’ll likely hear some thunder and a strong storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will hover in the 50s during the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect on Sunday. While the heaviest rain moves through before noon, rain will continue through the day. I can’t rule out a strong storm with the best chance southeast of Louisville. Highs in the 60s.

Another wave of rain will push through Sunday evening before moving east as the cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning.

Monday will be cooler and dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

