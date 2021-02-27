FORECAST: Rain increases tonight into Sunday

- TONIGHT-SUNDAY AM: Heavy rain likely, some thunder
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely by midday Sunday
- NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy drizzle will be possible early this morning, with a mainly dry ahead of us. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Rain is likely tonight and it will be heavy at times into the first half of Sunday. You’ll likely hear some thunder and I can’t rule out a strong storm. Temperatures will hover in the 50s during the overnight hours into Sunday morning.
While the heaviest rain moves through Sunday morning, additional rain will continue to roll through during the day. I can’t rule out a strong storm with the best chance southeast of Louisville. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Another wave of rain will push through Sunday evening before moving east as the cold front sweeps through. Mostly cloudy with a quiet radar expected at this time into Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
