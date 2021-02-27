Former Churchill Downs President, CEO Albert Lynn Stone dies at 95

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former president and CEO of Churchill Downs who served from 1970-1984 has died, according to a release.
Albert Lynn Stone died Monday in Lexington. He was 95 years old.
Stone first started his career in professional baseball after serving in the US Coast Guard during World War II. Due in part to a player injury, he then began management of the Braves organization, which was then in Boston.
In 1958, he was in charge of moving the Braves Triple-A team to Louisville and served as the General Manager of the Louisville Colonels.
Stone started at Churchill Downs in 1961, working as resident manager according to the release. He was later named the ninth president of the track in 1970, replacing the retiring Wathen Knebelkamp.
He jointly served as President of both Churchill Downs and Hialeah Park Race Course in Florida for several years in the early 1970s. During his career at Churchill Downs, he also served as President of the Thoroughbred Racing Association of North America.
After retiring, Stone moved to South Florida, where he continued as a consultant with Churchill Downs and other racing and sports organizations.
Stone is survived by his wife, three sons, two step-children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Churchill Downs announced visitation for Stone will be Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. A private memorial service will take place with a private burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be sent to the American Legion Man O’War Post #8 at 1230 Man O’ War Place, Lexington, KY 40504, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.