Gov. Beshear: 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 25 new deaths
By Dustin Vogt | February 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 3:56 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID case numbers and the state’s positivity rate Saturday afternoon.

In a social media post, Beshear confirmed the commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 5.56 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.

Saturday’s update confirmed 1,025 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 403,947.

An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 4,625.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 765
  • Patients currently in ICU : 209
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 87

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

