Gov. Beshear: 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 25 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID case numbers and the state’s positivity rate Saturday afternoon.
In a social media post, Beshear confirmed the commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 5.56 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Saturday’s update confirmed 1,025 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 403,947.
An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 4,625.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 765
- Patients currently in ICU : 209
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 87
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
