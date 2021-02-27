Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 897 new cases, 27 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An update from the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday provided new reports on COVID-19 cases within the state.
An additional 897 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Indiana in Saturday’s report, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in the state is now 660,942.
The new report also confirmed 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 12,125.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 7,989,954 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,112,174 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 47,124, with 5,996 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 3.9 percent for all tests administered.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
