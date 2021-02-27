JCPS addresses bus routes, logistics concerns in preparation for hybrid-learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Jefferson County Public Schools prepares to resume in-person instruction, the district is working to address transportation concerns.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved a hybrid learning proposal Thursday that will send students back to a physical classroom two days a week.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio originally recommended elementary schools allow in-person learning five days a week.
District leaders told WAVE 3 on Friday they were now working to address the logistical challenges that arose when the board amended Pollio’s plan.
“So what we’re doing right now is we’re taking a look to see what that looks like, what does that mean in terms of bus routes, in terms of transportation, how many kids can be on the bus, if routes can be consolidated,” JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said.
In a school district where a majority of students take the bus, only 61% of students opted to return to class in-person.
“The majority of our students do ride the bus to school, not all, but the majority do. When you take 40-thousand students out of that equation, obviously, that makes it smaller,” Pollio said.
Across 900 bus runs for all grade levels, the district’s plan as of Thursday estimated there would be an average of 12 students per bus for middle and high school and 20 students per bus for elementary school.
While most buses would be able to put one student in each seat, some routes would be more full.
The district’s plan as of Thursday estimated no bus would hold more than 44 students, with two students per seat. The plan found that nearly 70 buses on A and B days for middle and high school students would have between 22 – 44 students.
Following Thursday’s board vote, JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said the district is working to update its plan.
“Using this hybrid schedule to minimize how many kids are physically in a building on a given day will also impact the number of kids on a bus,” he said.
Perkins explained the district would consider consolidating bus runs with “single-digit numbers of students” and potentially “doubling up” shorter runs.
Regarding safety, Perkins said there is guidance to relax social distancing rules on buses but mask-wearing will be required, windows will be open for additional ventilation and sanitation will be enhanced.
“Every time there is an exchange of students, buses will be cleaned. They’ll be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every night as well when the days over,” he added.
JCPS is currently facing a bus driver shortage; Perkins said JCPS typically has 900 drivers but it is currently short of that goal by 150. The district is working to hire more drivers and has asked nearly 200 former drivers to return.
