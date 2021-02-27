Marshall explains emotional ‘yes’ vote to reopen JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The emotions of some of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education members were evident on their faces after the huge decision to reopen schools on Thursday.
Joe Marshall, who was seen hesitantly voting ‘yes’ with his head in his hands, helped carry the 4 to 3 decision. He told WAVE 3 News the reopening plan is not perfect, but JCPS will do its best to keep the students safe.
“I don’t think returning to a building in a pandemic, no matter how you slice it, comes out perfect” Marshall said. “But you do the best that you can for the children that we serve with health and safety being principles.”
Marshall explained why he wasn’t sure whether schools should reopen before Thursday’s vote.
”The emotions come from the fact that who we love most are our kids,” Marshall explained.
He said the original plan of elementary school students going back to school five days a week was concerning.
“When I look at this plan, what I see first was that we have failing facilities,” Marshall explained of the original plan. “We have deficits in bus drivers, we have deficits in custodians, we have deficits in nurses, all of those are essential to rolling out an in-person plan.”
Ultimately, the JCPS board member said he voted to approve the amended version to bring students back in a hybrid model because it will allow for a safer return.
K-12 JCPS students will return to school on March 17, while grades 3-5 will return the next day.
Students who would like to continue learning virtually five days a week can still do so.
