More pop-up sites in near future to vaccinate Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More people in west Louisville are now vaccinated as effort is underway to provide greater access to the COVID-19 vaccine with Phase 1C on the way.
In total, a little more than 1,000 people got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday at the First Gethsemane Baptist Church on Algonquin Parkway. The space was transformed into a vaccine hub for folks living on the West End.
Doctors at UofL Health say they are looking to partner with more churches in the area to get more shots in arms.
“Of course we want to continue to wear our masks, but if there is a solution, we want to make sure all parties have access,” Dr. Joshua A Harris Sr., pastor of First Gethsemane Church said.
Harris said it wasn’t just members of his congregation that are able to get vaccinated here. The church allowed members of the community to sign up online and by making phone calls to the church.
“When the privileged of our country catches a cold. The poor tend to catch pneumonia,” Harris said.
The folks getting the shot here are within Phase 1B, and doctors at UofL Health say they were prepared to vaccinate as many people as signed up.
“If I have to pull it from a different spot in order to get it out in this community to do this project that is what we are going to do to make sure we fulfill the needs of the community where we are needed most,” Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health said.
Church leaders say moving forward the plan is to continue to serve as a pop-up vaccination site, the people who got the shot here will be able to come back and get their booster.
And Monday, as folks in Phase 1C will be able to get the vaccine, we asked UofL Health if we will see an increase in pop-up vaccination sites.
“We going to continue these events. Church outreach is going to be very important, however there will be expanded events,” Smith said.
Doctors said they are looking at several different ways get people in Phase 1C the shot.
“Similar situations where we are inoculating a business or other part of industry, or particular parts of industry,” Smith said. “Or those with specific medical conditions.”
UofL Health says it looking for more facilities to house pop up vaccination clinics. Groups representing 25 or more who are interested in hosting or partnering a community vaccination event can fill out this online form.
