NASA’s DC headquarters is being renamed for ‘Hidden Figures’ scientist Mary Jackson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - NASA renamed its DC headquarters building in honor of Mary Jackson, the first African American female engineer.
Jackson was portrayed by Janelle Monáe in the acclaimed 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”
She overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become the first Black woman to be an engineer at NASA in 1958.
Jackson did the complex calculations that made space travel possible. She worked at NASA for more than 30 years and was routinely passed over for manager level promotions.
Mary Jackson passed away in 2005.
