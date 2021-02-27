People 60+ will take priority as Tier 1C vaccinations begin in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who are age 60 and older will be the priority Monday once Kentucky residents in Tier 1C are able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
“We cant let our guard down. We can’t let our masks down yet because we’ve got a long way to go,” Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday.
During an announcement at Broadbent Arena on Friday, health officials said even though Tier 1C also includes essential workers, the 60+ age group would be vaccinated first.
“We estimate there are approximately 100,000 individuals 60 and older in our community,” Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness associate medical director and co-chair of Louisville’s vaccine distribution task force Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said. “Vaccinating them next is the right thing to do because the majority of our hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been in people 60 or older.”
Health officials cited the limited supply of the vaccine as the reason behind the decision.
Once those 60 and older have booked appointments, the city will then open signups for essential workers and people with underlying health conditions.
The health department estimates it could take at least a month to vaccinate the city’s 100,000 60-and-up group.
“Please remember, the schedule is and likely will remain very full,” Hartlage said. “Your appointment may be a few weeks from now. You may need to spend some time on the wait list. We ask for your patience as we are committing to delivering vaccines as quickly as the supply allows.”
Tier 1C 60 and older appointments can be made starting March 1 on UofLHealth.org, ScheduleYourVaccine.com and NortonHealthcare.com.
Vaccine providers said vaccines will be provided the following ways at each location:
Family Health Centers, Park DuValle Community Health Center
Family Health Centers & Park DuValle Community Health Center will directly contact their patients, 60 years and older to schedule vaccine appointments. Community Health Centers are located in underserved communities and are part of both local and national efforts to get the vaccine to hard-to-reach communities. Louisville Community Health Centers do not have large vaccines supplies at this time and will continue to partner with the local hospital systems to assist in getting vaccines to our patients and underserved areas of Louisville.
Norton Healthcare
Registration is now open for vaccination appointments at four locations:
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus – Medical Plaza 2
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
- St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
Norton Healthcare has also launched a direct online link to register for the vaccine.
Those who are ages 60 and older can go to NortonHealthcare.com and click on Vaccine Eligibility in the red box. Individuals will be asked to:
- Fill in birthdate
- Click Waitlist
- Enter contact information including an email address
When appointments are available, individuals will receive an email with a personalized scheduling link. From that link, they will be able to choose their preferred location and appointment time.
Baptist Health Louisville
Baptist Health Louisville has opened a drive-through vaccination clinic located in Parking Lot 3 at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and 4000 Kresge Way. It is the main parking lot on the right when entering the campus at Entrance 1 from Kresge Way. Normal operating hours are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. The drive-through vaccination clinic will replace the current vaccination site within the hospital’s Education Center. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at www.scheduleyourvaccine.com
UofL Health
Registration will be available for drive-through vaccination appointments at three locations:
- Downtown – corner of Brook at Liberty (499 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40202)
- South Louisville – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital (1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215)
- Bullitt County – Medical Center South (1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165)
Appointments are limited based on availability of vaccine supply. New appointment blocks will post at uoflhealth.org on Thursday mornings at 8, although additional openings may post as they become available.
Those who are ages 60 and older can go to uoflhealth.org and register, based on availability.
Individuals will be asked to:
- Provide demographic information
- Birthdate
- Contact information
UofL Health is also working with community partners to host vaccine events in other areas, particularly in underserved neighborhoods. Interested partners may request an event at: uoflhealth.org/louisville-covid-19-vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.