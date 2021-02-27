Police searching for missing Louisville woman last seen Friday

Brandi Bledsoe was last seen leaving her residence in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Friday, February 26. (Source: LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt | February 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 9:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has issued an Operation Return Home for a 22-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Brandi Bledsoe was last seen leaving her residence in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Friday, February 26. She is listed by LMPD as 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 127 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bledsoe has a medical condition which requires medical condition, and the family has told police they are concerned for her mental health.

Anyone with any information on Bledsoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

