United States intends to seek death penalty in Fort Campbell murder case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The United States has filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty for Victor Everette Silvers in the Brittney Niecol Silvers murder case.
A superseding indictment accuses Victor Everette Silvers of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Brittney Niecol Silvers, at the Fort Campbell base on October 14, 2018.
Authorities say Victor Silvers initially denied involvement in the crime, but later allegedly confessed to investigators during an interview to shooting Brittney Silvers.
Brittney Silvers, of Jacksonville, Florida, was a member of the 96th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Victor Silvers was charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of the use/carry/discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Army’s Criminal Investigation Command (CID), with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Clarksville, Tennessee Police Department.
