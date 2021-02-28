Affidavit: Man charged with sexual battery after incident at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail on a sexual battery charge after an incident at an Evansville business Saturday.
Officers responded to Luv Yu Foot Spa around 7 p.m.
Court documents show the victim came to the spa for a scheduled massage. Once the victim was in her assigned room and was in her undergarments, authorities say she laid on her back and covered herself with a sheet.
That’s when authorities say 51-year-old Mingyi Shan walked into the room and motioned for her to take her sports bra off. The victim told police she pointed out the posted rule of leaving undergarments on.
Police say Shan repeated himself so the victim did but was still covered by the sheet.
Court documents state Shan started massaging the victim. The victim told police she felt Shan’s presence close to her face. That’s when police say she opened her eyes and saw Shan trying to kiss her. She told officers that she told Shan his attempt was not wanted.
According to authorities, Shan tried to make another advancement but the victim stopped him. They say she got up, left the business and called police.
When officers arrived at Luv Yu Foot Spa, they say they placed Shan in custody.
Shan is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with sexual battery.
