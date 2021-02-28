Cards battle and beat Duke in overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville outscored Duke 15 to 8 in overtime and came away with a hard-fought 80- 73 victory on Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina.
The Cards’ Carlik Jones, an ACC Player of the Year candidate, sparked his team with critical baskets near the end of regulation and in the extra period to help U of L improve to 13 and 5. Jones, who fired in 25 points, connected on a jumper with 1:43 left in regulation to put Louisville up 64-61. But Duke rallied and the game went to O.T. tied at 65-all.
Later, Jones scored on a drive to the bucket to put his team up 70-65. After the Blue Devils’ Matthew Hurt hit a jumper, Duke trailed 70-67. Hurt fired in a game-high and career-best 37 points.
Then Louisville’s Jae’lyn WIthers chalked up a three-point play as the visitors went up six.
The Cards led at intermission 36-26 and expanded the lead to a dozen when Samuell Williamson threw down a dunk off a fastbreak to put his team up 40-28. Wililamson collected a double-double of 14 points and 12 boards. Duke would then rally behind the heroics of Hurt, who wound up hitting 15 of 21 shots from the field.
“We felt like we’re were going to face an offensive juggernaut at least as of late, " said Louisville head coach Chris Mack. " They’ve improved a lot but I thought our guys just battled, really battled.”
Nexty up for the Cards a Wednesday road game at Virginia Tech.
