Cards battle and beat Duke in overtime

The Cards’ Carlik Jones, an ACC Player of the Year candidate, sparked his team with critical baskets near the end of regulation and in the extra period to help U of L improve to 13 and 5. Jones, who fired in 25 points, connected on a jumper with 1:43 left in regulation to put Louisville up 64-61. But Duke rallied and the game went to O.T. tied at 65-all.