Essential Quality and Greatest Honour post impressive wins on Derby trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The champion 2-year-old of 2020, Essential Quality, picked up where he left off last fall as the colt romped in his 3-year-old debut, capturing the Southwest Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The Brad Cox -trainee posted a 4 1/4 length victory over runnerup, Spielberg, to improve his career mark to 4-for-4. According to Cox, Essential Quality’s next start would be either the Arkansas Derby, or Keeneland’s Blue Grass Stakes.
Minutes later at Gulfstream Park, Greatest Honour rallied from far back to take the Fountain of Youth Stakes. On the far turn, Greatest Honour was in eighth place but then kicked into gear under jockey Jose Ortiz. They charged down the stretch and defeated pacesetter Drain the Clock by a length and a half . Winning trainer Shug McGaughey said the next start for Greatest Honour would be Gulfstream’s Florida Derby.
