Flames are red hot as Liberty rolls past Knights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Liberty Flames were sizzling from the arc all game long as they topped Bellarmine 94-78 Saturday at Freedom Hall. The visitors torched the nets , knocking down 15 treys as the victory locked up the regular season title of the Atlantic Sun Conference for Liberty, which will be the top seed for next week’s ASun tourney in Jacksonville.
" We outscored them in the paint and from the line but you can’t offset 15 for 25 from the three point line”, said Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport.
Liberty was led by guard Darious McGhee who finished with 34 points which included eight of 11 shooting from the arc.
The Knights were led by Pedro Bradshaw with 20 points. Bellarmine also got 17 from Dylan Penn.
The loss ended the Knights’ 10 game winning streak. They’ll open up ASun tourney play on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.