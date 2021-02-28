Flooding a problem for some in Louisville following heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flooding gave some a headache on Sunday. It shut down roads and parks across WAVE Country.
It’s been three months since the Captain’s Quarters have had dine-in guests.
The owners of the restaurant decided to temporarily close the doors, due to COVID-19 restrictions back in November.
And with doors slated to open Monday, Sunday’s storm could cause another setback.
“But as the prediction looks now it’s going to possibly get in the building on Thursday or so,” Paul Masterson said.
Masterson is the co-owner of Captain’s Quarters. He said that while he will move forward with reopening, he’s concerned flood waters could possibly later in the week lead to a day of closure.
“It’s most disheartening for our employees, they have been out of work for a long time,” Masterson said.
He’s hopeful that a revised forecast will hopefully show his business favor.
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team said nearly three inches of rain have fallen since Saturday night.
WAVE 3 News saw the impacts of the rising water throughout the day, at Browns Lane and Sherburn Lane in St. Matthews. It is a no-pass as water poured across the road.
And over at Broad Run Park, the park completely shut down. Flood waters covered a sign.
At Captain’s Quarters, even after being shut down due to COVID and possibly having to deal with a small hiccup – they are keeping hopes high.
“We are getting everything prepared in case we do have to make the call on tomorrow afternoon or Thursday and start moving things out,” Masterson said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to Metro EMS and they tell us no water rescues were reported Sunday, adding that several barriers were set up in flood-prone areas. EMS recommends drivers to not attempt driving in high water, stating to “turn around, don’t drown.”
