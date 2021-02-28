ALERT DAY: Flooding possible as rounds of rain continue

- TODAY: Rounds of heavy rain with a strong storm or two possible
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ likely through tonight
- WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Flood Watch is in effect today with rounds of heavy rain moving through, especially during the first half of the day.
I can’t rule out a strong storm or two during the afternoon with the best chance southeast of the parkways in KY. Highs in the 60s.
Remember turn around, don’t drown! Another wave of rain will push through this evening before moving east as the cold front sweeps through. Rainfall totals 1-3 inches likely with locally higher amounts. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
We kick off a new workweek on a drier, but cooler note. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A weak southern tracking system may bring some light rain that could mix with snow Tuesday night. Data continues to push this further south, so our forecast is trending drier.
