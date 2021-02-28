Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana faces thousands in damage due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local cancer support non-profit is facing significant damage after their facility is flooded due to Sunday’s weather.
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, located at 2440 Grinstead Drive, announced their facility is working with an environmental cleanup company after their lower level was flooded Sunday.
The non-profit said their Grinstead Drive facility has faced flooding issues before, but this incident has been the most significant. GCK said they had been working with the Metropolitan Sewer District to resolve any issues prior to the flooding.
Damages come from a mixture of rainwater and sewage, and affected the lower level of the building, including the flooring, children’s area, artwork, storage areas and furniture.
An environmental cleanup company was sent to the location, where the current estimate of damages is at least $75 thousand, according to Gilda’s Club. The company said that cleanup would only begin once the rain stopped.
Staff and board members with Gilda’s Club have been working to try to salvage items.
Over the day, several areas in Louisville and southern Indiana have reported flooding issues due to the rain. WAVE 3 News meteorologists predict over the course of the day, 1 to 3 total inches of rainfall is expected.
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana said if the community would like to help, donations can be made on their website.
