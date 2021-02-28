Gov. Beshear: Seventh consecutive week of declining case reports, 675 new COVID cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In Sunday’s update, Governor Andy Beshear once again reported declining COVID case reports, with the past week as the seventh consecutive week for lower case numbers.
Beshear confirmed 675 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in an update on social media. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is now 404,622.
An additional 12 deaths due to the virus were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 4,637.
The state’s positivity rate is now 5.02 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear also mentioned that while the vaccination week goes until Tuesday, the commonwealth has vaccinated more people per week than before, with over 91,191 receiving at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
“That’s going to continue to increase to set a really good record, that we hope to shatter again in the future,” Beshear said.
As of Sunday, at least 687,823 Kentuckians have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 732
- Patients currently in ICU : 187
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 118
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
